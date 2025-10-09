20 Kg Ganja Seized In Abdullapurmet

HYDERABAD: Rangareddy Excise Enforcement officials on Wednesday seized 20.6 kg of ganja worth Rs 11 lakh in Abdullapurmet, and arrested a man from Odisha who was smuggling the contraband to Hyderabad. According to officials, the accused, Nabhi Nayak alias Hari, had packed ganja into four bags and placed them in the luggage compartment of an AC bus, while he himself travelled in the same vehicle as a passenger. Based on credible information, Excise Enforcement Inspector AES Jeevan Kiran, CI Subhash Chander, and their team intercepted the bus near Ramoji Film City and conducted a search. During inspection, officials found four bags filled with ganja. The contraband was weighed and found to be 20.6 kg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had earlier been arrested by the SOT police in Raidurgam for smuggling large quantities of ganja. He was again attempting to bring in a fresh consignment from Odisha when the enforcement team nabbed him. The seized ganja and the accused were handed over to Hayathnagar Excise Station for further investigation.