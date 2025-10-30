20 Held in 10 Cybercrime Cases Detected in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police detected 10 cybercrime cases for the week from October 22 to 28, leading to the arrest of 20 offenders across multiple States. The investigation revealed the pan-India spread of cybercriminal networks, with offenders from different States.

Out of the 20 arrests, 14 were linked to trading fraud. Twenty four mobile phones and 19 SIM cards were seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

The cybercrime police detected a large-scale cyber fraud involving manipulation of an online ticket booking and wallet system, resulting in a loss of Rs.3 crore to a reputed travel company operating across multiple southern states.

The complainant reported that between May and July 2025, fraudulent activities were identified in the company’s online ticket booking and digital wallet platform. The company observed a mismatch between the number of tickets booked and the actual revenue received.

An internal audit revealed that certain registered users and internal agents had exploited a technical glitch in the digital wallet refund system.

Explaining the modus operandi, Cyberabad Cybercrimes Deputy Commissioner of Police, B Sai Sri said the police said the accused recharged their online wallet, booked tickets, and cancelled them immediately. Due to a software error, the system credited both the refund and the original wallet amount, effectively doubling the balance.

The accused repeated this process several times and used the inflated wallet balance to make further bookings for customers, collecting money directly into their personal bank accounts. These actions resulted in unauthorized financial gain and a total loss of Rs.3 crore to the company.

The police said the five arrested persons have been identified as Chennupati Sivannarayana, Kadali Narayana Swamy, Anugula Rajkumar, Jadda Brahmaiah and Pericherla Varma

In an advisory to the people, the police asked the business establishments to conduct regular audits of online payment systems to identify anomalies. Maintain strict internal access control to prevent exploitation of technical glitches. Immediately report any suspicious activity to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in