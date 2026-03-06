20 Abhaya Hastham Recipients Get Ranks CSE 2025

Under the Abhaya Hastham scheme, the state government provides financial assistance of `1 lakh to civil services aspirants from economically weaker backgrounds who clear the preliminary examination and appear for the main examination.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the successful candidates. He said the Abhaya Hastham scheme was introduced to support students who face financial difficulties while preparing for the civil services examination. “The government is implementing the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme to support poor students preparing for the civil services,” he said.

The other candidates who secured ranks under 1,000 were: M. Venkatesh Prasad Sagar (358), Merugu Kaushik (399), Preethi Raparthi (468), Vikram Bethi (472), Yashwanth S. (475), Vikram Simha Reddy V. (541), Ashish Anishetty (676), Vijay Simha Reddy V. (682), Angaraju Naveen (715), Pudari Rahul (748), Kummari Sravan Kumar (768), Dainampelly Praveen (793), Eslavath Sri Ram Harsha (823), Banothu Bharath Kumar (900), Prathyusha Katta (908), Jeethender Naik (939) and Deepak Sharma (951).

According to the government, 202 candidates from Telangana who cleared the preliminary stage of the examination received the assistance. Of them, 51 candidates later qualified for the personality test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission between December and February.

Officials said the initiative aims to reduce the financial burden of preparation, including coaching, study material and related expenses, and help more students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue careers in public service.



