2 Youths Killed As School Bus Hits Bike in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Two youths were killed on the spot after a private school bus hit their motorcycle at Chandanapally in Nalgonda district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Gudise Ravi, 20, a farmer from Vootkur village of Shaligowraram mandal, and Gegulla Vamsi, 20, a mechanic from Bandameedigudem of the same mandal. Both were unmarried.

According to police, the accident occurred when the bus, belonging to SPR School, was taking a U-turn and collided with the motorcycle on which the victims were travelling to Nalgonda from their native village. Police said rash and negligent driving by the bus driver led to the accident.

The bus had reportedly gone to Chandanapally to pick up students for SPR School in Nalgonda. About 20 students were on board at the time of the accident and none was injured.

Nalgonda Rural police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda for post-mortem examination.