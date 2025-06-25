2 Women Died In Road Mishap at Moinabad

Hyderabad: Two women were killed and another injured after a car allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler at Reddipalli village in Moinabad around 11.30 am on Wednesday. According to Moinabad inspector G. Pavan Kumar Reddy, the deceased — Ashwini and Susheela — and the injured, Laxmi, were housewives. They were travelling on a two-wheeler when an overspeeding car, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, collided head-on with them.

The impact threw all three off the vehicle, and they suffered severe injuries. Villagers rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where Ashwini and Susheela were declared dead. Laxmi is currently undergoing treatment. None of the women were wearing helmets at the time of the incident.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident, police said. A case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 125A of the BNS and the bodies were shifted to Chevella government hospital for postmortem. Ashwini’s husband Nand Kishore has lodged a formal complaint. Further investigation is underway.



