2 Veeragals Found at Siddeshwara Swamy Temple in Hanamkonda

Warangal: Kolipaka Srinivas, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) research team, identified two Veeragal or Hero Stones on the premises of the historic Siddeshwara Swamy temple in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.



Srinivas explained that history tells us Shaiva Siddhas and Tantrikas, after performing tapasya (penance) in the caves of Siddula Gutta, Siddula Matha, and Siddeshwara Swamy, offered prayers and made great sacrifices to please Lord Shiva.

This is evident from the carvings of the Kakatiya era. Besides the two Veeragals, there are many ancient sculptures on the temple premises.

The two Veeragal stones are located in front of the Nandi at the temple. One of the Veeragals features unique carvings of two elephants with Ambari, a Mavatidu, a Bhattudu with an umbrella, and Shiva devotees who are depicted cutting their necks with swords, as if offering themselves to Shiva for Sayujyam (union with the divine).

On the second stone, the Shiva Siddha hero is shown holding an elephant's trunk with his right hand and cutting his own throat with a knife in his left hand. Such rare stones are present on the premises of the Siddeshwara Swamy temple, Srinivas added.