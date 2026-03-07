2 Temples in Mulugu Set To Get National Monument Status

Warangal: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued preliminary notifications to declare two historic temples at Palampet in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district as monuments of national importance.

The ministry of culture announced that the Shiva Temple and the Gollala Gudi will be brought under Central protection under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

According to official gazette notifications, the Shiva Temple was notified under S.O. 790(E) on February 16, while the Gollala Gudi was notified under S.O. 1173(E) on March 6.

Both temples are located near the Ramappa Temple, the Unesco World Heritage site known for its Kakatiya-era architecture. According to officials, the Gollala Gudi temple is structurally stable but requires repairs, while the Shiva temple is in a dilapidated condition and has been secured with scaffolding. Conservation work will begin after the final notification declaring the structures as protected monuments is issued.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, ASI Superintending Official, Hyderabad Circle, Nikhil Das, said the temples are located near the Ramappa temple and belong to the same period with similar architectural features. “Since Ramappa is a Unesco World Heritage Site, these temples will also come under the same complex. If no objections are received, a second notification will be issued declaring them monuments of national importance,” he said.

The ASI Hyderabad Circle said the Mulugu district administration and the Telangana government cooperated in facilitating the notifications.

The proposed declaration forms part of the ASI’s ongoing efforts to document and protect heritage structures of archaeological and historical significance across Telangana. At present, the ASI has issued eight primary notifications in the state covering more than 40 historical structures across seven districts.

The public has been given two months from the date of publication of the notifications to submit objections or suggestions before the final declaration is made.

Officials said the ASI is continuing efforts to identify additional heritage structures in Telangana for protection and conservation under central laws.



