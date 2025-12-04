2 Suspended for Lapses in Nomination for Local Polls in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Nagireddypet MPDO Lalitha Kumari and MPO Prabhakar Chary were suspended for negligent handling of gram panchayat election duties. Collector and district election officer Ashish Sangwan issued the suspension orders on Thursday.

A discrepancy was found between the number of nomination papers submitted by sarpanch and ward member candidates and the figures reported to the district authorities. Acting on instructions from district officials, Yellareddy DLPO Surender visited the MPDO office on Wednesday, but both the MPDO and MPO were absent. It was confirmed that neither officer was available locally.

Office staff then reviewed and corrected the nomination papers and submitted a revised report to the authorities. As the officials were unavailable during the crucial election period and discrepancies had occurred under their supervision, the district authorities issued suspension orders to both employees.