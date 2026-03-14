2 Students Sit for SSC Exams Hours After Fathers’ Demise

Nalgonda: Two Class X students in Telangana appeared for their SSC examinations on Saturday despite the death of their fathers hours before the exam.

At Mothkur in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Kurella Harshavardhan, a Class X student of a private school, wrote the first language examination at Zilla Parishad High School with his father’s body lying at home.

His father, Yellaiah, a government school teacher at Pasthakonduru in Gundala mandal, suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. He was initially taken to a private hospital in Nalgonda and later shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, where he died on Friday night.

Despite the bereavement, Harshavardhan appeared for the examination with the support of family members. The last rites of his father were conducted after the exam.

In another incident at Bathunapally in Kallur mandal of Khammam district, a Class X student wrote the SSC examination after his father died earlier on Saturday.

Gandepally Manikantam, a student of Government High School in Bathunapally, appeared for the exam while mourning the loss of his father, Kondal Rao.

Kondal Rao, who was suffering from jaundice, died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Khammam on Friday.

Teachers and students at both centres expressed sympathy with the students who appeared for the examinations despite their personal loss.