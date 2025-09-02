2 Hyderabad Students Die in UK Crash

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident in the United Kingdom claimed the lives of two students from Hyderabad and left five others injured, two of them critically. The accident occurred on Monday in Essex when two cars collided on the A130 dual carriageway at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout. The nine students were returning after participating in Ganesh Nimajjan celebrations in the city.

Nadergul’s T. Chaitanya, 23, and Uppal’s Rapolu Rishiteja, 21, were airlifted to a London hospital from the accident site but succumbed to their injuries.

Five others were admitted to the hospital, including 30-year-old Sai Goutham Ravulla, Nuthan Thatikayala, Gurram Yuva Teja Reddy, G. Vamshi and P. Venkat Sumant. Sai Goutham remains in critical care on a ventilator, while Nuthan Thatikayala has been left partially paralysed. The others are undergoing treatment.

Essex police said the crash occurred at 4.15 am on September 1. They confirmed the arrest of B. Gopichand and S. Manohar, the two drivers, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

News of the tragedy has devastated the families in Hyderabad. Relatives gathered at Chaitanya’s house in Nadergul to console his grieving parents, Ailayya and Mangavva.

Family members told Deccan Chronicle that Chaitanya had left for the UK eight months ago to pursue a Master’s degree. They appealed to the government to help repatriate his body to Hyderabad for the funeral.