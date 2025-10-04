2 Students Drown In Nalgonda Swimming Pool

Nalgonda: Two students drowned in a swimming pool at Juvvigudem in Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Rishik (17) of Narketpally and Poloju Harshavardhan (17) of Choutuppal. Both were intermediate students studying in different colleges.

According to the police, 13 former students of Sri Vidhyapeet, Narketpally, had planned a get-together at a guest house in Juvvigudem, reportedly belonging to a police officer. An agricultural open well on the premises had been converted into a swimming pool.

Rishik and Harshavardhan drowned while swimming, as neither knew how to swim. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the pool.

The bodies were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nalgonda, for post-mortem examination.