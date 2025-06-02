2 Siblings Killed As Train Hit Them At Yakutpura Railway Station

Hyderabad: Two persons died after an unknown train hit them at Yakutpura railway station on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Shabuddin (25), an electrician and his brother Mohd Faizan, 20, a welder. Both were residing at Yakutpura, according to railway police. As their house was near to Yakutpura railway station, Shabuddin and Faizan used to cross the tracks while attending to their daily works.

In the morning, they were crossing the tracks when a train hit them resulting in serious injuries. Death was instant for them, the police said. The police handed over the bodies to family members after an autopsy at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary.