2 Rowdy-Sheeters Held for Thrashing Driver

Warangal: Two history sheeters beat up a tractor driver with sticks when the latter told them not to spit on the road which may fall on passersby people. The incident occurred at B. R. Nagar of Ursu gutta area in Warangal City on Saturday night.

According to police, the accused were identified as Sampath, 38, and Mallesh, 40 who were consuming alcohol in their auto by stopping it in the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, Santosh, the tractor driver, was passing by and the spit landed on him. He asked them to take caution while spitting on the road as it had fallen on him.

This was too much for Sampath and Mallesh who came out of the auto and thrashed Santosh black and blue. When the two rowdy-sheeters left the place, the locals informed Santosh’s family who shifted him to the MGM hospital for treatment. On the complaint of Santosh’s family members police registered a case and nabbed the two history-sheeters.