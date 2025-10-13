2 Realtors Held In Adilabad For Forging Land Documents

ADILABAD: Adilabad police have arrested two prominent realtors, members of a land mafia gang, on charges of encroaching on valuable property by creating fake documents for land mortgaged to a bank. The accused were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday night.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ramesh Sharma, 69, of Housing Board Colony, and Ibrahim Mohd alias ‘Mamla Set’ of Bhukthapur in Adilabad town. Police have also registered cases against other accused, Yathendranath, Hithendranath, Rakesh Sharma (son of Ramesh Sharma), Manojkumar Agarwal, Poonam Vyas, Anupama Vyas, and Shivaji (surveyor).

Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy said the arrests followed an investigation into a complaint filed at the Rural Police Station by Dummati Surya Ramakrishna Saibaba. The accused allegedly fabricated documents and obtained a supplementary Sethwar from surveyors for 2.10 acres of land in Survey No. 65/4/1 in 2024.

The DSP added that further investigation is underway to identify and question individuals and officials from various departments who may have colluded with the land mafia.