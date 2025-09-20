2 Persons Run Over by Express Train at Bollarum Station

Hyderabad: Two persons died while trespassing on the railway tracks at Bollarum railway station on Saturday afternoon. Another person escaped with injuries.

The deceased have been identified as K Karthik (19), a coolie and resident of Kharkana and T Mallikarjun (20), a coolie and resident of West Marredpally in Secunderabad. Shivanand (35), a fisherman and resident of Bollaram suffered injuries in the incident.

A Deputy Station Superintendent, D. Jacob Sudarshan received information in the afternoon stating that three unknown persons were hit by the Tirupati – Akola Express while trespassing on the railway track at Bollaram Bazaar railway station.

As a result, two persons died on the spot, while one person was injured. The injured person was shifted to the hospital for treatment. During the investigation, railway head constable M. David Raju visited the scene and noticed two dead bodies of Karthik and Mallikarjun