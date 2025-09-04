2 Persons in Nalgonda Get 20 Years of RI in Separate POCSO Cases

Hyderabad: A local court in Nalgonda district on Thursday sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with separate POCSO Act cases registered against them.

The verdicts were delivered by N. Rojaramani, Additional District Judge-II and SC, ST Court judge in Nalgonda. She is also full additional charge of the fast track court for POCSO Act cases in the district.

In the first case, the court held Thipparthi Yadaiah (31), a farmer and resident of Donipamula Village of Chandur Mandal in Nalgonda district, guilty under various provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act for violating a 11-year-old girl in 2018 and sentenced him to 20 years of RI and to pay a fine of Rs.25,000.

In another case, the court sentenced Mukutoju Bhaskara Chary (21), a lorry cleaner and resident of Gottimukkala Village of Devarakonda mandal in Nalgonda district to 20 years of RI and to pay a fine of Rs.25,000 for violating an eight-year-old girl in 2017.

In both the cases, the court was of the considered opinion that the victims have to be compensated for their suffering both physical and mental and as such an amount of Rs.10 lakh was decided as compensation amount. Therefore, the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was directed to take steps for payment of the compensation to the victims at the earliest, according to Special Public Prosecutor Vemula Ranjith Kumar.