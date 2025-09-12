2 Persons in Hyderabad Lose Money in Job Offer Scam

Hyderabad: Two victims from Hyderabad were recently trapped in job-related investment frauds initiated through WhatsApp messages.

In the first case, a 35-year-old old resident of Abids was approached on September 1 by a woman posing as Chandrika from a private company offering a part-time job via Telegram. She was initially paid small amounts for simple tasks like Google reviews but was gradually lured into prepaid jobs, making multiple deposits between September 1 and 5, totaling Rs.10.25 lakh.

The fraudsters showed her a fake balance of Rs.15.57 lakh but disabled withdrawals and demanded further deposits, after which she realized it was a scam.

In the second case, a 44-year-old resident of Asifnagar was contacted on August 28 by a woman claiming to be Veena Khatri from a IT company offering a work-from-home job involving branded keyword searches. After gaining his trust with small payments, he was directed to a fraudulent site and asked to invest repeatedly.

A fake frozen balance of Rs.3.49 lakh was shown, with demands for an additional to release it. The victim eventually realized the trap but had already lost Rs.1.61 lakh. Both cases highlight how cyber fraudsters exploit fake job offers and prepaid tasks to cheat victims of large sums.

The police asked the people to be aware of job offer ad prepaid task scams. Do not trust unsolicited job offers on WhatsApp or Telegram. Never click on suspicious links or join unknown groups. Avoid paying any advance money for part-time or online jobs.

Verify company details through official websites before engaging. Report suspicious messages immediately to 1930 Cyber Helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in

In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.