2 Persons Get Rigorous RI in Separate POCSO Cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A special court hearing rape and POCSO cases in Hyderabad sentenced two persons for rigorous life imprisonment (RI) in two separate POCSO cases.

The two verdicts were delivered by the XII Additional Sessions Judge T. Anitha, who is also the in-charge judge for fast-track special sessions court for POCSO cases at Haca Bhavan in Nampally.

In the first case, the court held the accused Meenathitharayil Mavelikara Prakash Jose (42), a shopkeeper, held guilty for sexually violating his 10-year-old daughter and sentenced him to undergo rigorous life imprisonment.

The court has also asked him to pay a fine of Rs.3,000. If he failed to pay the fine, the court asked him to undergo simple imprisonment for six months. The court considered it appropriate to recommend an amount of Rs.10 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The Gopalapuram received a complaint from the victim in 2015 in which she stated that while she was 10 years of age in 2008, her father started exploiting her for his sexual desires. He forcibly raped her several times in their house and shop. Unable to bear his torture, she lodged a complaint with the police.

The case was later transferred to Central Crime Station (CCS). A charge sheet was filed in the Nampally court in 2016. The case was subsequently transferred to the Gopalapuram police on May 16, 2024 with instructions to monitor the trail of the case at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone in Secunderabad.

On Thursday, the case ended with conviction as the court sentenced the accused to rigorous RI.

In the second case, the court sentenced a 29-year-old gas delivery person, Durga Shankar alias Tharun to life imprisonment for life, which means imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him and in default of payment of fine, he must undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

The Mangalhat police received a complaint on March 15, 2024 from the girl’s father stating the accused Tharun took his daughter to a lodge on the city suburbs and violated her. He also took her nude pictures in his cell phone.

The accused continued to follow the girl at her school and other places and used to talk with her. As the girl slipped into depression, her parents enquired with her, who informed about the incident. The court declared a compensation of Rs.2 lakh to the victim.