2 persons get rigorous life imprisonment in murder case in Chevella

Hyderabad: In a significant judgment, the X Additional District and Sessions Judge in Ranga Reddy district sentenced two persons - ‎Guduru Kumar and Kotha Kurva Ramachandraiah to undergo rigorous life imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 in a murder case that took place in Chevella.

In default of payment of fine, they must undergo simple imprisonment for one month for the offence punishable under Section 302 (Murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both the accused were further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years for the offence punishable under Section 379 (Theft) of IPC.

The police said a case was registered based on a complaint filed on October 23, 2015 by a person, who stated that on the intervening night of October 22 and 23, 2015, the accused persons beat the complainant’s father Sriramulu and forcibly pulled his testicles and stole Rs.11,000 from him.

The injured person was first rushed to the government hospital in Chevella and following doctors advice the family members rushed him to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for better treatment. The injured died later while undergoing treatment.

During the investigation, the police collected scientific evidence and filed a charge-sheet on February 16, 2016. During the trial, which commenced in 2016, the court examined as many as 15 witnesses. After careful examination of the evidence, the court held the accused guilty of the charges and sentenced the two accused to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on each of them.