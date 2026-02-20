2 Persons Get 3 Days Imprisonment in Petty Cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The XII special judicial magistrate court has sentenced two persons to three days imprisonment in petty cases.

The Mehdipatnam police secured conviction in two e-Petty cases before the XII Special Judicial Magistrate Court here. The accused who got conviction were Mohammed Faizan (29) And Mohammad Sameer (23), both residents of Mallepally

According to police, on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, the two accused were found moving suspiciously in Mehdipatnam around 10.30 pm with their faces covered and gave evasive replies during questioning.

The police brought them to the police station and booked them under Section 61(b) of the City Police Act and produced them in the court, which held them guilty and sentenced them to three days imprisonment each.