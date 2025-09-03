2 Persons from Hyderabad Becomes Victim of Cyber Fraud through APK Files

Hyderabad: Two residents of Kawadiguda in Hyderabad became victims of cyber fraud through malicious APK files received on their mobile phones via WhatsApp.

In the first case, a 48-year-old victim received an APK file named “RTO challan” which he mistakenly opened, leading to unauthorized debits of Rs.51,226 and Rs.50,000, totaling Rs.1.01 lakh. In the second case, a 41-year-old victim noticed four unauthorized transactions totaling Rs.5 lakh from his HDFC bank account after an APK file named “RTA challan 140.apk” was found installed on his phone without his knowledge.

Both victims’ mobile phones were suspected to have been compromised through these malicious APKs, resulting in a combined financial loss of Rs.6.01 lakh.

In an advisory, the police urged the people to beware of fraudulent APK files. Fraudsters are circulating malicious APK files through WhatsApp groups and messages. Once installed, these files secretly access the victim’s mobile phone and banking details, leading to unauthorized transactions and huge financial losses.

Never download or install APK files or applications from unknown sources or links shared on WhatsApp, SMS, or social media. Only use Google Play Store / Apple App Store to install applications.

Do not share bank details, OTPs, or personal information with anyone. In case of suspicious deductions, and lodge a complaint at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or dial 1930. In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.