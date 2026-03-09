2 Passengers Held at RGIA for Smuggling Ganja worth Rs.3.18 Cr

Hyderabad: The customs officials arrested two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad for smuggling ganja.

Based on information, the officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Hanoi via Kuala Lumpur to Hyderabad by Air Asia flight AK069 and recovered ganja weighing 9.10 kgs valued at Rs.3.18 crore. The customs officials in coordination with other central investigating agencies are collecting more details from the arrested persons to know the source of the ganja.