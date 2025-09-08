2 Notorious Thieves Held in Khammam

Nalgonda: Khammam Town-II Police arrested two notorious thieves on Monday and recovered 127 grams of gold, 500 grams of silver ornaments, three motorcycles and Rs 2 lakh cash from their possession.

The accused were identified as Chella Venkateshwarlu of Khammam and Devanaboina Mahesh of Bhadrachalam. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) S.V. Ramana Murthy said the duo had carried out seven thefts in different areas.

They were caught during a vehicle check near the NST Road bus stand, when police found the stolen ornaments in their bag. Police said the two had earlier been arrested in 26 theft cases across Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Youth Killed, Friend Injured in Balapur Crash

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died in a road accident in Balapur, while his 19-year-old pillion rider suffered serious injuries and is under treatment.

The victim, identified as Syed Jaki, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Obedullah Khan when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle near the Balanagar flyover. Police said the truck, driven recklessly, hit the two-wheeler, throwing both riders off. Jaki suffered critical head injuries and died on the spot, while Obedullah was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses blamed the mishap on the truck driver’s negligence. Police shifted the body for postmortem, seized the vehicle and registered a case. The driver fled from the spot. Teams are analysing CCTV footage to trace and apprehend him.

SP cautions public against cyber frauds

Hyderabad: Medak SP D.V. Srinivasa Rao cautioned citizens against rising cybercrime cases, stressing that awareness is the strongest safeguard in the digital world. The SP highlighted scams involving fake investments, stock trading, UPI frauds, loan offers and bogus online shopping portals. He said fraudsters lure victims with promises of high returns, but once money is transferred, it is withdrawn instantly, leaving victims helpless.

He specifically warned against downloading APK files sent via WhatsApp or Telegram, as these could give criminals remote access to mobile phones to criminals. Rao noted that youth are increasingly falling prey to misleading advertisements and fake part-time job offers on social media. He urged people to avoid schemes that appear “too good to be true.”

Emphasising the importance of the “golden hour,” he advised victims to dial the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or lodge complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in immediately for effective action.

Actress alleges harassment by ex-partner

Hyderabad

Actress and social media influencer Ranga Sudha lodged a complaint with Panjagutta police alleging harassment, circulation of obscene content and blackmail by her former partner.

The actress, a native of Andhra Pradesh and active in Tollywood and Mollywood, alleged that her ex-partner Radhakrishna had been targeting her online with morphed images and threats. She said he had colluded with certain Twitter account administrators to spread indecent posts about her. After their relationship ended due to disagreements, he allegedly began threatening to release private photos and videos unless she resumed contact with him.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered under the IT Act and an investigation is underway. Officers said the accused had been making threatening calls, demanding the actress reconcile with him, warning of “serious consequences” otherwise.

Sudha, who is active on social media with a large following, told police she was being subjected to severe harassment. The case has once again highlighted the risks of oversharing on digital platforms, with police advising users to maintain privacy settings, avoid engaging with strangers, and exercise caution when posting online.