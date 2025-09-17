2 New PSKs Open at MGBS, Raidurg Metro Stations

Hyderabad: Two upgraded Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) were inaugurated in the city on Monday — one at MGBS Metro Station and another at Raidurg, the largest PSK in Telangana. Speaking at the inauguration of the MGBS Metro Station PSK, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the facility would greatly benefit people of the Old City. “There was a time when acquiring a passport was a Herculean task and applicants had to wait for months. With this facility, services will now be more convenient,” he said.

The event was attended by Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, city mayor, M. Anil Kumar Yadav, MP (RS), Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, MLC, Dr K.J. Srinivasa, joint secretary (PSP) and CPO, MEA, J. Snehaja, regional passport officer, Hari Chandana, Hyderabad district collector and K.V.B. Reddy, MD and CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.

Located at one of Hyderabad’s busiest transport hubs with seamless Metro and bus connectivity, the MGBS PSK is designed for easy access to applicants from across the city and neighbouring districts. With modern infrastructure, spacious halls, childcare and accessible facilities and upgraded IT systems, the centre aims to deliver faster, citizen-friendly passport services in a world-class environment.

On the same occasion, a TRIFED outlet was also inaugurated at MGBS PSK to promote tribal entrepreneurship through the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India.

Soon after the event, officials and dignitaries travelled by Metro Rail to Raidurg, where Telangana’s largest PSK was inaugurated. Strategically located in the city’s IT corridor, the Raidurg centre is expected to serve professionals, students, entrepreneurs and families travelling abroad.

Equipped with modern infrastructure, spacious halls, improved amenities and enhanced accessibility features, the new facility is designed to provide faster, more efficient and comfortable passport services.

The Raidurg PSK inauguration was attended by Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLC and government chief whip, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MP (Chevella), Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA, Dr K.J. Srinivasa, joint secretary (PSP) and CPO, MEA, and J. Snehaja, regional passport officer, Hyderabad.

The two PSKs are relocated facilities — the Ameerpet PSK has been shifted to MGBS Metro Station and the Tollychowki PSK to Raidurg.