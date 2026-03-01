2-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead in Water Tub in Nagarkurnool; Murder Suspected

Hyderabad: A two-month-old baby girl died under suspicious circumstances at her home at Palem in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, her body being found in a water tub, Bijinepally police said. Police suspect that a quarrel between her parents led to the murder of the baby and dumping of her body in the tub.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that one Neelamma had disputes with her husband for the past few months. Two months ago, Neelamma gave birth to a baby girl. Officials said that the couple quarrelled on Friday night. On Saturday morning, the body of the infant was found in the tub.

Police suspected that someone in the family had killed the baby girl and threw the body into a water tub. Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and were awaiting the post-mortem examination report.

Three Buses Collide on NH-65 in Patancheru; Narrow Escape for Passengers

A woman sustained minor injuries after three state transport buses collided on National Highway-65, near Rudraram bus stop in Patancheru on Saturday morning. Police said that ongoing construction works on the route may have led to the accident.

According to Patancheru inspector Vinayak Reddy, an TGRTC bus from Sangareddy depot, travelling towards Patancheru, had stopped at the Rudraram bus stop to allow passengers to alight when an intercity private travel bus rammed into it from behind. Soon after, a Karnataka RTC bus travelling in the same direction hit the intercity bus from the rear.

While police claimed that only one woman sitting in the KSRTC bus received simple injuries, reports had claimed that around 15 persons were injured in the accident. Police said that all the passengers of the RTC bus had alighted moments before the intercity bus crashed into it. No other passengers were injured, police said. Police ruled out the possibility of drunk driving. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Woman Killed, Man Injured as Speeding Lorry Rams Bike on NH-65 in Abdullapurmet



A 41-year-old woman died and a man was injured after a lorry rammed into their bike on NH-65 in Abdullapurmet on Saturday morning. The deceased, Gandikota Lalitha, a resident of Tarnaka, was going for work with a mason, Chepuri Lingaswamy, when the incident occurred.

Police booked a case based on a complaint by her brother, Varikuppala Yadaiah. “We suspect Lingaswamy may have slowed down, and since the lorry driver was speeding, he could not control the vehicle and hit the bike,” Abdullapurmet police said. Cops have booked the lorry driver, Sangeet Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Cyberabad Police Bust ₹1.16 Crore Fake Trading Scam; Maharashtra Man Arrested for Funneling Funds



Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested one Arjun Kumar Sharma of Maharashtra for opening a bank account and providing it to fraudsters, who cheated a victim of ₹1,16,65,000 in an investment fraud through a fake mobile app, claiming association with a well-known finances firm.

Police said fraudsters circulated advertisements on social media falsely claiming links with reputed financial institutions and lured the victim through Instagram. The victim was added to a WhatsApp group where the accused posed as market experts and promoted so-called institutional trading schemes promising returns of up to 300 per cent.



The victim was sent a fake application link, where fabricated upper-circuit trades, block deals and IPO allotments were shown to create credibility. The victim was directed to transfer funds into multiple current accounts of shell entities, presented as institutional accounts.



Police said small withdrawals of Rs 16,25,000 were permitted to build confidence. The app later showed a virtual balance of `6.47 crore. When the victim attempted to withdraw `2 crore, the fraudsters demanded a 20 per cent commission. On refusal, withdrawal options were blocked and the accused ceased contact. The cheated funds were routed through multiple mule accounts, including that of the arrested accused.



That apart, during the week from February 20 to 26, Cyberabad cybercrime police detected eight cases and arrested 11 persons across various different states. Of the arrests, nine were linked to trading frauds. Police also secured 564 refund orders in 117 cases amounting to ₹1,62,34,413 for victims.

38-Year-Old Bank Manager Dies by Suicide in Petbasheerabad



A 38-year-old bank manager died by suicide at his residence in Padmanagar Phase-2 in Petbasheerabad, on Friday. Police suspected financial difficulties may have been a contributing cause.

According to Petbasheerabad sub-inspector Maheshwar Reddy, the deceased, Muppala Revanth Kumar, a native of Tirupati, had moved to the city four years back along with his wife and children. Police said no one was home when the incident occurred. After his wife returned, she found the door locked. When Revanth did not open the door, the wife alerted the neighbours and they together broke the door open and found him dead.

In her complaint, the wife alleged that Revanth had borrowed money from several persons in his friend and family circle to meet his family expenses, but was unable to repay. “As per his wife’s version, the loans kept increasing. She has so far not raised any suspicion of harassment for repayment of money. We are investigating what made him take so many loans,” Petbasheerabad inspector Vijayvardhan said.

He said that neither had Revanth messaged or hinted at any family members before taking this step, nor was any suicide note recovered from him. “The wife said their financial situation was worsening recently,” the inspector said.