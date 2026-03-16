2 Missing Boys Found Dead In Well

KAMAREDDY: Two children who had been missing for the past nine days were found dead in an open well in Kamareddy town on Sunday. The bodies were later fished out by locals with the help of the police.

According to police, Vijay, 10, and Simhadri, 9, residents of Gosangi Colony, went missing in the first week of the month after leaving their homes to play outside. Both children are cousins.

Police said the boys had reportedly gone to an open well in Rajanagar Colony to catch fish. They are believed to have accidentally slipped into the well and drowned.

After the children went missing, their parents lodged a complaint with the police and a search was launched. On Sunday, locals noticed two bodies floating in the well and immediately alerted the police.

Kamareddy Town circle inspector Narahari said the children might have accidentally fallen into the well and drowned while trying to catch fish.

The bodies were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kamareddy for post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case and began an investigation. The family members of the children were inconsolable after the tragic loss.