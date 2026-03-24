2 Minors Held for Assault of Five-Year-Old

Warangal: Two minors have been taken into custody for the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The incident occurred on March 22 but came to light on Tuesday after the victim’s parents approached the police. Officials said the delay in reporting was due to the trauma and fear experienced by the family.

Police shifted the child to a government hospital for treatment, where she is under medical observation.

A case has been registered against the two boys under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both accused were traced and taken into custody on Tuesday evening and have been placed in a juvenile observation facility.

Senior police officials said further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events. The case is being handled in accordance with procedures applicable to minors.