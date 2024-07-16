2 members of burglary gang held in Sircilla

Karimnagar: Police nabbed two members of the inter-district burglar gang, who were suspected to be indulged in a series of thefts in various temples, and seized eight tola gold, two tola silver ornaments along with a two-wheeler, iron rod and two mobile phones from their possession in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Speaking to the media, superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said that the accused were identified as Shivaratri Sampath (30), a resident of Husnabad mandal and Allipu Parusharam (21), of Vemulawada.

As many as 17 cases were registered against the two arrested members at various police stations in the Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Siddipet districts.

Sampath and Parusharam used to work as labourers. Both decided to make a fast buck and burgled several temples in various districts. Receiving the complaints from the temple authorities, a special team was formed under the supervision of DSP Chandrasekhar Reddy and started an investigation.

The police team nabbed the duo at Pothur bridge and seized the haul from them. They were sent for remand. The SP appreciated the police team included CI Mogilo, SI Srikanth, head constable Satyanarayana, constables Madhu, Chandrasekhar for busting the burglar gang.