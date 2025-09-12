2 Maoists Killed In Chandigarh Encounter

Nalgonda: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

According to a police press release, a .303 rifle, other weapons, and a large quantity of explosives were recovered from the site.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the south-western region of Bijapur district, security forces launched a search operation. During the operation on Friday morning, an exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and the forces.

The bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the encounter site, along with a .303 rifle, explosive material, and other items of daily use.

Since the operation is still underway, police said details such as the exact location of the encounter, the number of personnel involved, and other sensitive information cannot be disclosed at this stage to ensure the safety of the forces.