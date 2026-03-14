2 Killed As SUV Rams Bike In Warangal

WARANGAL: Two persons were killed in a road accident after a SUV rammed their motorcycle on the Warangal-Khammam highway at Rangashaipet near Mamnoor in Warangal on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sripathi Vamsi, 26, a resident of Rangashaipet, and Raju, 30, a resident of Kasibugga.

According to police, the two were travelling on a motorcycle when the SUV vehicle, heading towards Wardhannapet from Warangal, collided with them.

Both sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

Mamnoor police rushed to the spot after receiving information from commuters and regulated traffic at the accident site. The bodies were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police seized the SUV and registered a case. Investigation is underway to ascertain whether over speeding or negligent driving led to the accident.