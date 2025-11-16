2 Killed as RTC Bus Rams into Lorry in Jangaon
The Warangal depot-I bus damaged completely due to the speed at which it hit the lorry: Police
Hyderabad: Two persons died and half a dozen people suffered injuries after a speeding TGSRTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry at Nidikonda village on Hyderabad-Warangal national highway in Jangaon district on Sunday morning.
The bus belonging to Warangal depot-I damaged completely due to the speed at which it hit the lorry. Two passengers Navjit Singh of Balasamudram in Hanamkonda and Om Prakash of Domalguda in Hyderabad died in the incident.
The Jangaon district police rushed the injured to a nearby hospital and booked a case to know the cause of the accident. More details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
