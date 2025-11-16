 Top
2 Killed as RTC Bus Rams into Lorry in Jangaon

Telangana
16 Nov 2025 10:52 AM IST

The Warangal depot-I bus damaged completely due to the speed at which it hit the lorry: Police

The mangled remains of the RTC bus that met with an accident in Jangaon district on Sunday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Two persons died and half a dozen people suffered injuries after a speeding TGSRTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry at Nidikonda village on Hyderabad-Warangal national highway in Jangaon district on Sunday morning.


road accident Jangaon district TGSRTC bus Warangal Highway 
India Southern States Telangana 
