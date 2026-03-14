2 Killed As Auto Rams Scooter in Armoor

Nizamabad: Two youths were killed on the spot after a speeding autorickshaw hit their scooter at Pipri village under Armoor police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sanchu Srinivas, 25, a native of Pipri village, and Vijay, 30, a resident of Bheemgal. Both were unmarried and worked at a bar in Armoor.

According to police, the accident occurred near a petrol bunk in Pipri village when the autorickshaw, allegedly driven at high speed by Shahed, rammed into their scooter.

Armoor police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital in Armoor for post-mortem examination. Villagers who gathered at the accident site alerted the police. The autorickshaw driver has been taken into police custody.

Police said overspeeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident and further investigation is underway.