2 Killed, 5 Hurt As Bus Crashes Into Lorry

WARANGAL: Two persons were killed when a Hyderabad-bound RTC Rajdhani Express service bus rammed into a sand truck illegally parked on the Nidigonda flyover on Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway early on Sunday, continuing the series of fatal bus accidents in the state and highlighting the dangers of vehicles parked on highways.

Five others were injured in the accident, two of them were said to be in a serious condition at the area hospital in Jangaon.

The bus carrying 16 passengers had left the Hanamkonda terminus at about 12 midnight. The accident occurred an hour later, about 5 km from Raghunathapally, Jangaon district, nearly 100 km from Hyderabad.

The accident sheared off the right front portion of the bus. The victims and the injured were sitting in the seats behind the door.

The deceased were identified as Pulampari Om Prakash, 75, of Domalguda in Hyderabad, and Navajeet Singh, 48, of Balasamudram in Hanamkonda. Both died on the spot.

According to sub-inspector D. Naresh, lorry driver G. Mallesh said his vehicle had broken down and he had marked it on the descending ramp of the flyover. Police said RTC driver B. Srinivas was not speeding at the time of the accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

SI Naresh said that police rushed to the scene after being alerted by locals. A crane was used to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow on the highway.