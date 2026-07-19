2 Killed, 3 Injured in Triple-Car Crash on ORR Near Sultanpur

Hyderabad: Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a horrific road accident involving three speeding cars on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Sultanpur under Ameenpur police station limits on Saturday evening.

According to police, the driver of a speeding car lost control of the vehicle due to rain, jumped the divider, and rammed into two oncoming cars near ORR Exit-4 around 5 pm.

In the collision, two persons died on the spot, while three others sustained severe injuries, an inspector from Ameenpur police station said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in ambulances. Police reached the spot, registered a case, and have launched an investigation into the incident.