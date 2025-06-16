2 Killed, 3 Hurt As Speeding Car Overturns In Utnoor

The victims were travelling from Jannaram in Mancherial district to Adilabad town when the driver reportedly lost control.

Those who died have been identified as Ganta Vijayalakshmi (55), a resident of Adityanagar Colony, and her grandson Saharsh, an SSC student.

The injured are Vijayalakshmi’s married daughter Erla Srujana, her husband Raju, who was driving the vehicle, and their daughter Adya (10), residents of Riksha Colony, Adilabad.

All three were taken first to Utnoor Hospital and later referred to RIMS, Adilabad. Doctors said Raju and Srujana are in stable condition, while Adya, who is in a critical state, has been shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad for advanced treatment.



