2 Killed, 12 Hurt As Speeding Tractor Rams Into School Bus In Warangal

WARANGAL: Two persons, including a two-year-old girl, were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident involving a tractor-trolley and a private school bus at Srinagar crossroads in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as the toddler and Mohammad Ismail, 45. Police said the accident occurred when a speeding tractor-trolley rammed into a private school bus near the crossroads, causing the tractor to overturn. According to preliminary findings, the tractor was being driven by Mohammad Hussain, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speed. The collision resulted in several passengers being trapped beneath the overturned trolley.

Police said the victims were part of a family from Shambunipet in Warangal, who were returning after attending a religious ceremony at the Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Shawali Baba Dargah in Annaram village. Twelve family members were travelling in the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident.

The private school bus involved in the crash was carrying about 40 students returning home from school. While the bus sustained damage to its windshield and windows, the students escaped with minor injuries. Parents rushed to the spot after the incident and later expressed relief on finding their children safe.

The injured passengers from the tractor were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. The two victims died on the spot, police said.

Parvathagiri sub-inspector A. Praveen and his team reached the scene and carried out rescue and traffic clearance operations. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.