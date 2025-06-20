2 Interstate Snatchers Held At Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: Two interstate habitual offenders were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Secunderabad station for committing snatchings.

The arrested persons - Abhay Raj Singh (28) and Mithilesh Giri (20), both labourers and native of Uttar Pradesh, were involved in snatchings that took place in the limits of Secunderabad division.

The police said the duo were addicted to bad vices. As their income was insufficient to meet their lifestyle, they decided to earn money by committing thefts. Singh was involved in eight property offences and went to jail, while Giri was involved in four cases.

“While we are in search of nabbing the accused in connection with various under investigation cases, we nabbed Singh and Giri while moving under suspicious circumstances in general waiting hall on platform number one of Secunderabad railway station,” GRP Secunderabad Inspector B. Saieashwar Goud said.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to have committed four offences under Secunderabad railway station. The police recovered 29.8 grams of gold all worth Rs.2.98 lakh from the possession of the arrested persons.