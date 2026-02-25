2 Inter Students Denied Entry After 5-Minute Grace Time

KARIMNAGAR: Two Intermediate students were denied entry into examination centres on Wednesday after arriving beyond the revised five-minute grace period, despite the state government relaxing the earlier one-minute rule.

At SKNR Government Junior College in Jagtial, first-year student Ashra Meheen reached the centre at 9.15 am, 10 minutes after the 9.05 am cut-off time. Officials declined entry, citing adherence to the prescribed norms.

According to family members, the student had woken up early for Ramzan fasting and overslept. Her journey to the centre was further delayed after the vehicle ran out of fuel.

In a separate incident at Government Junior College, Yellareddypet in Rajanna Sircilla district, Pitla Sharanya of Gollapalli reached the centre at 9.17 am. She had reportedly faced transport delays after waiting for her father and later boarding an RTC bus.

Tahsildar Sujata visited the centre following the incident. After reviewing CCTV footage, officials confirmed the arrival time and reiterated that no candidate could be permitted beyond the 9.05 am deadline.

Authorities said the five-minute relaxation was applicable uniformly and that examination guidelines had to be strictly implemented.