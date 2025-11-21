 Top
2 Injured as Goods Carrier Crashes Into RTC Bus in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 12:51 PM IST

Road accident in Dammapeta mandal triggers major traffic jam on Aswaraopet–Khammam highway.

The trolley damaged in the accident.

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Two people sustained serious injuries in the crash that took place near Mushtibanda in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district when a trolley auto vehicle collided with an RTC bus.

They were immediately shifted to Dammapeta Government Hospital for treatment.
The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the busy Aswaraopet–Khammam main road, causing inconvenience to commuters.
