2 Injured as Goods Carrier Crashes Into RTC Bus in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Two people sustained serious injuries in the crash that took place near Mushtibanda in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district when a trolley auto vehicle collided with an RTC bus.

They were immediately shifted to Dammapeta Government Hospital for treatment. The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the busy Aswaraopet–Khammam main road, causing inconvenience to commuters.