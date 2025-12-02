2 Hyderabad Postal Staffers Get 2 Years RI in Misappropriation Case during Demonetisation

Hyderabad: A CBI court here has convicted and sentenced Adapa Srinivas, the then Postal Assistant (Treasurer) and U. Rajyalakshmi, the then Postal Assistant, of Humayun Nagar Sub-Post Office, to undergo two years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for misappropriating Rs. 27.27 lakh during demonetisation period.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.65,000 each on them. The CBI registered the instant case on August 31, 2017 on the basis of a written complaint of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, City Division, Hyderabad.

It was alleged that Srinivas and Rajya Lakshmi entered into a criminal conspiracy between November 10 and 24 i.e. at the time of demonetization of old currency notes and in pursuance of the same, they fraudulently exchanged Withdrawn Old Series (WOS) of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denomination currency notes with new currency notes worth Rs.27.27 lakh without receiving required Annexure-II forms and falsified the records to cover up the misappropriation.

On completion of the investigation, the CBI filed the charge sheet on October 25, 2019. The court, after trial, convicted and sentenced the accused persons accordingly.