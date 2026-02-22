2 Hurt as Car Rams Parked Vehicles in Nakrekal

Nalgonda: Two persons were injured after a car rammed into vehicles parked near a masjid at the main centre of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

According to police, Medipalli Srinivas, a native of Nakrekal, was driving towards his house on Thipparthy Road when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The car hit a parked motorcycle and a roadside vendor cart, causing damage.

A bystander, K. Bheemaiah, who was standing near the roadside, sustained injuries in the incident. The driver also suffered injuries. Police said rash and negligent driving was the cause of the accident. Both the injured were shifted to the government hospital in Nakrekal. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Nakrekal police registered a case against Srinivas under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.