2 hurt as car in convoy of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA overturns

Nalgonda: Two persons were injured when one of the vehicles in the convoy of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy overturned at Chepur Crossroads in Gururampodu mandal of Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA escaped unhurt as there was no damage to the vehicle in which he was traveling. The followers of the MLA were traveling in a Scorpio SUV, which overturned leaving two of the passengers with injury.

According to the police, the road accident took place when the Congress MLA was going to attend a rice distribution programme in Halia after participating in a ritual at Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Gurrampode. The condition of the injured was said to be out of danger.