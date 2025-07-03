2 Held In Uppal For Possessing Drugs

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda narcotics police team of EAGLE nabbed two persons at Uppal cricket stadium parking area for illegally possessing drugs.

As many as 200 grams of OG kush and 32 ecstasy pills, all worth over Rs.10.96 lakh were seized from the possession of the arrested persons identified as Kamtam Mohith (25), a vegetable vendor and resident of Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad and Swapnil Varthe (26), a pre-owned vehicle seller and resident of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on information, the police conducted a decoy operation and intensified surveillance. Around 1.15 pm, two persons were intercepted during an exchange of a backpack containing the contraband and identified them as Mohith and Varthe, the police said.

Upon questioning, they voluntarily confessed to their involvement in drug trafficking. Mohith met an unknown person in a pub and got introduced to drugs, especially OG weed and synthetic drugs like ecstacy pills, the police said.

Mohith initially procured for his own consumption and later decided to get more money by drug peddling. He used to place orders for the friend he met in a pub in Mumbai and he used to get drugs delivered by couriers and human carriers frequently.

Mohith has a separate network of consumers and he used to sell them drugs and made illegal money for his lavish lifestyle. Varthe confessed to delivering OG kush weed and ecstasy pills to Mohith in Hyderabad on behalf of one of his associates, in exchange for commission. He explained his role in drug transportation, shared one of his associates and Mohith's contact details, and confirmed his travel to Hyderabad by bus with a specific ticket, the police said.