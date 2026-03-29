2 Held in Nirmal for Kidnap, Assault Bid on Minors

Adilabad: Nirmal police arrested two persons on Sunday on charges of kidnapping and trying to rape two minor girls in Sofinagar colony of Nirmal town. The accused were identified as Abbas Khan and Sheikh Kaleem. They were taken into custody by a police team led by ASP Sai Kiran. The incident occurred on Saturday.

Police registered cases against the accused under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Superintendent of police Janaki Sharmila said strict action would be taken against those involved in crimes against women and girls.