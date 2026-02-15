2 Held In Kushaiguda Hit-And-Drag Case

HYDERABAD: Two men accused of knocking down a private employee and dragging him for nearly a kilometre were arrested and remanded in judicial custody by Kushaiguda police.

The incident occurred on February 9 at around 8 pm. Complainant Panuganti Raju, 20, a resident of Rampally, said he was travelling with colleagues Vijay Kumar and M. Sathish, 45, from Mallapur to Rampally when their car was rear‑ended by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) bearing registration number TS09 FP 0094. The SUV, driven rashly, sped away.

Raju and his colleagues pursued the vehicle and intercepted it near the NTR statue signal at HB Colony. When Sathish attempted to stop the SUV by standing in front of it, the driver knocked him down and dragged him for nearly a kilometre. Sathish sustained severe bleeding injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.

Police registered a case and arrested Uppari Mahesh, 23, of Santhoshnagar, and Anagandula Tarun, 22, of Venkateshwaranagar, Balajinagar. They were produced before court on Friday and remanded.

The SUV belongs to Venkata Laxmi Uppari, who was not present at the time of the incident. Records show two pending traffic challans against the vehicle: One issued by Hyderabad traffic police on January 2, 2026, for wrong‑side and dangerous driving, carrying a fine of ₹1,700; and another by Medak police on January 31, 2026, for speeding and dangerous driving, with a fine of ₹1,000. The total pending fine stood at ₹2,700, excluding additional charges.