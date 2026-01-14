2 Held in Hyderabad for Selling Chinese Manja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested two persons for selling banned glass coated-nylon Chinese manja bobbins near Murtuza Chaman in Yakutpura, under the limits of Rein Bazar police station.

The arrested have been identified as Hussain Agha of Yakutpura and Syed Saddiq Hussain Jaffery of Edi Bazar. One more person Ramzan from Mumbai is absconding. Mono Gold 191 bobbins of banned glass coated nylon Chinese manja were seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

The accused persons were selling the Chinese manja for Rs.1,000 per bobbin and earning easy money by unlawful gain. The State has imposed a ban on procuring, stocking, sale, and use of Chinese manja for kite flying to protect birds and human life.

The ban was declared in January 2016 under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Any person found violating the order is liable for imprisonment up to five years or a fine up to rupees Rs.1 lakh or both, according to Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ande Srinivasa Rao.