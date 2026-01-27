2 Held in Delhi for Committing Chain Snatchings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Chaitanyapuri police on Tuesday arrested two persons for committing a series of chain snatchings in twin cities.

The arrested have been identified as Akshay Kumar Sharma (29) of Sagarpur in New Delhi and Rohit (26) of Gurugram in Haryana. The duo was working as delivery boys. On January 17 around 10.20 am, the accused came to LB Nagar zone limits on a bike and snatched gold chains.

The duo snatched gold chains from women in the limits of Hayathnagar, Nagole and Chaitanaypuri police stations and abandoned their bike near Sangeetha theatre crossroads in Secunderabad and fled.

After the offences, the police formed special teams and nabbed them in Delhi. During the investigation, it came to know that in July 2025 the accused were arrested by Nagpur police and sent to jail. After being released from the jail again, they committed seven chain snatchings in the limits of Nacharam, Jawaharnagar, Shameerpet, Hayathnagar, Nagole and Chaitanyapuri police stations.