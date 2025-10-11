2 Held For Smuggling 222 Kg Of Ganja In Bhadradri-Kothagudem

NALGONDA: In a joint operation, the Task Force and Aswaraopet police on Saturday arrested two members of a ganja smuggling gang near the SLT Paper Board office on Jangareddygudem Road in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and seized 222 kg of ganja from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Ungarala Sarin Kumar of Hyderabad and Babar Khan of Bellampally. Four other gang members, Pangi Srinu, Md. Firoz, K. Santhosh, and Md. Imtiaz, are absconding.

According to the police, based on credible information, the Task Force and Aswaraopet police intercepted the suspects while they were transporting the ganja in a car within Aswaraopet police station limits. Two other accused, Md. Firoz and Santhosh, who were travelling in an Innova SUV as a pilot vehicle, managed to escape. The supplier Srinu and receiver Imtiaz are also on the run.

The gang reportedly purchased the ganja from a dealer in Visakhapatnam and was transporting it to Nagpur, Maharashtra, for delivery.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 27(a), and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.