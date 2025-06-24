2 Held for Selling Banned Tobacco Products

Warangal: The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly selling banned tobacco products and seized packets of various brands worth ₹3.2 lakh from their residence in the Kumarpally area of Hanamkonda.

According to Circle Inspector Macha Shiva Kumar, the accused, Raj Purohit Mahendar (25) and Raj Purohit Mod Singh (30), both natives of Rajasthan, were running a kirana store in Kumarpally.

Based on credible information that they had stocked large quantities of banned tobacco products and were illegally supplying them to small shops across the tri-cities of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended the duo. The illegal stock was seized from their premises.

CI Shiva Kumar warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal storage, sale, and distribution of banned gutka and tobacco products.

He also appreciated the efforts of the police team involved in the operation, which included Ashok Rao, Mahipal, Woman ASI Kamala, Karunya, and Ramya.