2 Held for Rape, Murder of Minor Girl in Mancherial

Adilabad: Mancherial police arrested two people for the rape and murder of a minor girl in the SC Colony of Nambala village in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district on Monday. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The incident took place on November 24 night.

The accused were identified as Shanigarapu Bapu, 52, and his neighbour Upparapu Satish, 40, both residents of Nambala village. The accused were booked under POCSO and rape charges, and police said a fast-track court would be established for a swift trial and strict action.

A missing case was registered based on a complaint from the victim’s parents.

Mancherial DCP A. Bhaskar told the media that the six-year-old’s body was discovered on November 27 in an abandoned well in the village’s cotton fields.

Bhaskar informed that they have formed special teams to nab the accused, and the medical and forensic reports suggested that the girl was raped and murdered. According to police, the accused were addicted to watching pornography on their phones. One man’s wife had died, while the other had been deserted by his wife, leaving both to live alone. They had been enticing the girl for the past month with chocolates and snacks. The duo absconded soon after committing the crime.

Mancherial ACP Prakash, along with Luxettipet CI Ramana Murthy, SI Suresh, Dandepalli SI Raisuddin, Jannaram SI Anusha and other officials, were present.